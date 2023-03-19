HamberMenu
Power dept protest: Brief power cut at 2 U.P. Ministers' event in Greater Noida

Power supply disruption played spoilsport during a programme attended by two Uttar Pradesh Government Ministers in Greater Noida

March 19, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST - Noida

PTI
Electricity Department workers perform ‘ havan’ during their three-day strike, in Varanasi on March 17, 2023.

Electricity Department workers perform ‘  havan’ during their three-day strike, in Varanasi on March 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Power supply disruption played spoilsport during a programme attended by two Uttar Pradesh Government Ministers in Greater Noida on March 19, amid the statewide protest by a section of electricity department employees.

The disruption lasted for around two minutes at the India Expo Centre and Mart before the power supply was resumed at the venue through generators, according to a person who attended the programme.

The power disruption had left the event hall — that included the two Ministers and scores of audience members — in darkness, the person said, as purported video clips of the episode surfaced on social media.

U.P. Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta and MSME Minister Rakesh Sachan arrived at the Expo Centre and Mart on March 19 morning for the curtain raiser event of the first U.P. International Trade Show, according to an official press communiqué.

There was no immediate response by local government officials over the power supply disruption.

A section of power department employees across Uttar Pradesh is on strike since March 17, leading to disruptions in electricity supply in various areas.

The employees have alleged that some of their demands relating to pay anomalies and outsourcing of operation and maintenance of power sub-stations, agreed to by the State Government in December last year, have not been fulfilled by power corporations even after three months.

Uttar Pradesh Energy Minister A. K. Sharma had on March 18 warned of stern action against the employees on strike but maintained that the government was trying to establish a dialogue with the protestors to end the impasse.

