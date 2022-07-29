Posters, hoardings, huge arches and saffron flags flood Patna

July 29, 2022 22:09 IST

BJP gearing up for two-day joint national executive meeting of all its seven frontal organisations today

Ahead of Bharatiya Janata Party’s two-day joint national executive meeting involving all its seven frontal organisations, posters, hoardings, billboards, huge arches displaying pictures of BJP leaders and saffron flags have flooded Patna. All roads, lanes and by-lanes leading to Patna’s Gyan Bhawan near the historic Gandhi Maidan, have been plastered with saffron flags, banners and arches welcoming two party stalwarts, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party’s national president J.P. Nadda and others for the meeting, beginning on Saturday.

These two leaders would address as many as 750 delegates and 350 office-bearers coming from other States. Meanwhile, several of the party delegates who have reached Patna, have been sent to 200 Assembly constituencies out of total 243 in the State, to hold interactions with local party functionaries, workers and sympathisers with focus on the next parliamentary election in 2024. BJP, apparently, has left out 43 constituencies won by its ruling alliance partner JD(U) in the 2020 Assembly election. But, the party delegates would return to Patna to participate in the executive committee meeting from Saturday, said State party chief Sanjay Jaiswal. “It is a noble experiment undertaken by the party where delegates from other States will have an opportunity to familiarise themselves with local culture and add value to party activities conducted in respective constituencies”, Mr. Jaiswal said.

However, JD(U) sources said Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is not comfortable with the BJP meeting. Mr. Kumar, suffering from Covid-19, though has refrained from making any comment on the meeting. His party leaders too have maintained silence on it. “The country has been suffering from economic slump these days and the Central government should provide special category status to Bihar instead of focusing on holding such mega meetings,” said a JD(U) leader preferring anonymity. “Such meetings at this time will definitely underline the trust deficit between two ruling alliance partners,” he added, requesting anonymity.

“Five mega welcome gates displaying the history and culture of Bihar will be set up on all major roads leading to Patna’s Gyan Bhawan where the programme is scheduled. Besides, 25 big gates and 15 small gates will be erected at primary locations leading to the venue,” said BJP MLA from Bankipore Nitin Nabin, who is also looking after arrangements for the event. Mr. Nabin further said that BJP national president Nadda would be given a grand welcome on his arrival on July 30. “Party workers on 3,000 motorbikes would escort him from the Patna airport”, he said. Mr. Nadda is also scheduled to garland the statue of B.R. Ambedkar near the Patna Women’s College.

However, political analyst Ajay Kumar said that BJP “being an organisation-based party is gearing up and preparing roadmap for the Parliamentary election in 2024 by holding such meetings and events”. A senior state BJP leader preferring not to be named admitted to the Hindu, “Yes, at the meeting, the party leaders and workers will discuss organisational maters and decide on programmes to rejuvenate the frontal organisations and strengthen the party ahead of the Lok Sabha election”.

Political analyst Kumar added, “The BJP now has started to focus on the core vote bank of JD(U) - women and non-Yadav class - and this will finally lead to friction between these two alliances parties in Bihar as JD(U) is aware of this shrewd political move of BJP.”