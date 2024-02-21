ADVERTISEMENT

Posters depicting Rahul Gandhi as Lord Krishna pasted in Kanpur

February 21, 2024 12:19 pm | Updated 12:19 pm IST - Kanpur (UP)

In the posters, Rahul Gandhi is shown as Lord Krishna riding on a chariot while Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai is depicted as Arjun

PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses the supporters while leading the party’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Pratapgarh. | Photo Credit: ANI

Posters depicting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as Lord Krishna were pasted at some places in this Uttar Pradesh district on February 21, the day the Congress leader is expected to arrive in Kanpur with his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

In the posters, Mr. Gandhi is shown as Lord Krishna riding on a chariot while Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai is depicted as Arjun.

ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi to deliver two lectures at Cambridge University; Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on break from February 26-March 1

The posters were put up on the Mall Road, near the Cantonment, and the Ghantaghar area.

The posters have been put up by Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) member Sandeep Shukla.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Shukla, whose photograph is also displayed at the bottom of the posters, could not be reached for a comment.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, headed by Mr. Gandhi, is scheduled to reach Kanpur via Unnao on Wednesday. Mr. Gandhi will address a public meeting in Kanpur.

The yatra started from the northeastern State of Manipur on January 14.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US