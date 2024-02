Posters depicting Rahul Gandhi as Lord Krishna pasted in Kanpur

February 21, 2024 12:19 pm | Updated 12:19 pm IST - Kanpur (UP)

Posters depicting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as Lord Krishna were pasted at some places in this Uttar Pradesh district on February 21, the day the Congress leader is expected to arrive in Kanpur with his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

In the posters, Mr. Gandhi is shown as Lord Krishna riding on a chariot while Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai is depicted as Arjun.

The posters were put up on the Mall Road, near the Cantonment, and the Ghantaghar area.

The posters have been put up by Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) member Sandeep Shukla.

Mr. Shukla, whose photograph is also displayed at the bottom of the posters, could not be reached for a comment.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, headed by Mr. Gandhi, is scheduled to reach Kanpur via Unnao on Wednesday. Mr. Gandhi will address a public meeting in Kanpur.

The yatra started from the northeastern State of Manipur on January 14.

