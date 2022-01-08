Posters ask non-Hindus to stay away from ghats

Varanasi

08 January 2022 02:07 IST

Posters asking non-Hindus to stay away from the ghats of the Ganga and the temples along the river came up in Varanasi, prompting the police to launch a probe.

Police said the posters, allegedly put up by right-wing outfits, are being removed.

“The ghats and temples along Maa Ganga in Kashi are symbols of the Sanatan Dharma. Those who have faith and belief in Sanatan Dharma are welcome. Otherwise, this is not a picnic spot,” read one of the posters in Hindi.

Advertising

Advertising

The poster had “Entry Prohibited - Non-Hindus” written on top and concluded saying “this is not a request, but a warning”.