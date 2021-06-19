Posters against Vijayvargiya surface outside BJP offices in Kolkata

Kolkata:

TMC says the posters reflect squabbles within the BJP

Posters against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya surfaced outside Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) offices in several places in Kolkata. The posters were seen on Friday morning outside the State BJP headquarters at Murlidhar Sen Lane, and the party office at Hastings from where the BJP managed its poll campaign during the 2021 Assembly polls.

The posters which had “Go Back” and “TMC Setting Master” written on them, also had photographs of the BJP leader with Mukul Roy, who recently returned to the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Similar posters had surfaced in other parts of the city, which were promptly removed by the BJP’s workers.

While the BJP leadership described it as mischief by the Trinamool Congress, leaders of the State’s ruling party said that the posters reflected squabbles within the BJP. “It’s the result of differences and squabbles between the new BJP, the old BJP and the migratory BJP that had come from other parties and is now joining other parties,” TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said.

Several leaders in the West Bengal unit of the BJP have criticised Mr. Vijayvargiya for his style of functioning wherein he helped several leaders from the Trinamool Congress join the BJP. The BJP general secretary also had close ties with Mukul Roy, who returned to the Trinamool Congress earlier this month. Senior BJP leader and former Governor of Meghalaya Tathagata Roy has repeatedly targeted Mr. Vijayvargiya for the party’s loss in Bengal.

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh, during an internal assessment of the party’s election debacle, had recently placed the responsibility for it on some central BJP leaders who were alien to the politics and culture of West Bengal.

‘Disqualify Mukul Roy’

In another development, the Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly Suvendu Adhikari has submitted a petition to the Speaker of the West Bengal Assembly Biman Bandyopadhyay seeking disqualification of Mukul Roy as an MP. Mr. Roy was elected from Krishnanagar Uttar Assembly seat on a BJP ticket in the recently concluded Assembly polls. He, along with his son and former MLA Subhrangshu Roy, joined the TMC on June 11.