Post-poll violence still on in Tripura, claims CPI(M)

The Tripura CPI(M) on Thursday alleged that post-poll attacks on Opposition party workers and its offices continued despite assurance from Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on containing such activities, and stringent action against those involved.

CPI(M) State secretary Bijan Dhar claimed that 438 party offices have been attacked since the Tripura election results were announced on March 3.

“A five-member delegation of the Left Front met the Chief Minister on April 14 and sought his intervention to stop alleged attacks on Opposition party and trade union offices in the State.

“He had assured us to look into the matter and would take all steps to maintain law and order, but there has been no improvement of the situation,” Mr. Dhar told reporters.

Three lists

The Left Front leaders submitted three lists of alleged post-election violence by Bharatiya Janata Party and Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura supporters in Tripura, which claimed that 438 party offices were attacked.

“Out of the 438 offices, 93 were gutted, 230 ransacked, 52 locked and 63 captured since March 3. Over 1,700 houses of Left supporters and leaders were also attacked,” he said.

Mr. Dhar also claimed that two party members were killed following the declaration of the poll results. He criticised the IPFT for “misguiding” the youth of the State in the name forming a separate ‘Twipraland’“

‘Implausible dream”

The IPFT has been campaigning for ‘Twipraland’ for Tripura’s tribal communities, which form one-third of the State’s population.

Mr. Dhar said it was an “implausible dream” of such political elements that wanted to divide the State.

On the recently-concluded 22nd party congress in Hyderabad, Mr. Dhar said the CPI(M) has taken a resolution to strengthen the Left and democratic front to fight the RSS and the BJP.

“The party has fixed its political line for the next three years--there would be no alliance with the Congress, but inside Parliament, we will fight against the BJP with all secular and democratic forces,” Mr. Dhar said.