Post-monsoon showers pelt Konkan, north Maharashtra, bring relief to Marathwada

Post-monsoon showers wreaked havoc in the north and western parts of the State in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, ravaging hundreds of acres of cropland and disrupting inter-village communications.

The showers, however, proved to be a blessing for farmers and residents in the usually parched Marathwada, filling up perennially dry water systems and revivifying Rabi crops.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and heavy rainfall in isolated areas in the Konkan (Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts) and south central Maharashtra (Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur and Solapur distircts) meteorological sub-divisions for the next 72 hours. It has forecast heavy rainfall in Goa as well.

Rajaram bridge across the Panchanganga river in Kolhapur has gone under water. Pedestrians rush to a safer place to avoid the downpour in Nashik. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“While the monsoon has officially withdrawn on October 16, post-monsoon showers will continue to hit areas across the State till the night of October 25. The showers have been occasioned because of the formation of a low pressure area over east-central Arabian Sea, which has now become a well-marked low pressure area and is likely to concentrate into a depression during the subsequent 24 hours. However, the rain should recede by mid-day of October 26,” said Dr. Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather and air pollution monitoring unit, IMD, Pune.

He said the showers would typically occur late at night over the next 72 hours, with Pune city set to witness short rain spells.

Heavy crop damage

Meanwhile, with Nashik, Nandurbar, Jalgaon and Dhule districts in north Maharashtra pelted by heavy rain for the past 48 hours, hundreds of acres of the grape crop in the flowering stage in Nashik have been destroyed.

In Chalisgaon, reports estimate a 40% loss of the maize crop, with significant damage to the soybean crop as well. In Jalgaon, the maize and bajra (pearl millet) crops have been severely hit, while in Konkan, excess rain for the past 48 hours has destroyed several acres of the rice crop.

With revenue authorities caught up in election duties, farmers in these areas have been forced to endure a delay in assessment of the damage.

While proving to be a bane for farmers in Konkan and north Maharashtra, the showers were a boon for the parched Latur and Osmanabad districts in Marathwada, helping mitigate the acute water scarcity in the region.

The Manjara dam — the main potable water lifeline of Latur district — filling up has come as a major relief for citizens, obviating continued dependence on tankers and the water train. Civic authorities are hopeful that along with Manjara dam, the Nagzari and Sai barrages filling up will ensure that Latur’s water requirements are met till June 2020.

Likewise, in Parbhani district, heavy rain led to the opening of Khadkapurna dam, according relief to villages bedevilled by water scarcity. But in Jalna district’s Bhokardan tehsil, a relentless downpour since Monday has led to a deluge-like situation, with the rainwater severing communication between Bhokardan and Alapur villages.