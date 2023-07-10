Post bus tragedy, Samruddhi Expressway control room sees rise in calls about rest spots

July 10, 2023 03:46 pm | Updated 03:46 pm IST - Aurangabad

After the horrific bus accident that killed 25 people on Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway earlier this month, the control room has seen a rise in phone calls from motorists and travellers asking about amenities, petrol pumps and spots that are safe for halts on the route, an official said on Monday, July 10.

The 701-km expressway, which was inaugurated last year, is open for vehicular traffic from Nagpur to Bharvir in Nashik.

25 passengers were charred to death after a private bus caught fire on the expressway in Buldhana district on July 1. The sleeper coach bus ran into the road divider and caught fire.

A control room has been set up at Harsul for the functioning stretch of the expressway and travellers can get in touch using a toll-free number, the official said.

Earlier, motorists would call asking for entry-exit points, reporting accidents, animal hits, among other issues, he said. “However, now people have started calling the toll-free number even before they enter the expressway. Since the bus accident, we have received 45 calls about safe spots for halts. People are asking about the stop area near entry and exit points, amenities and petrol pumps,” Mr. Ashish Farande, Divisional Officer for Samruddhi Control Unit told PTI.

People travelling in cars mostly call to enquire about safe rest spots to halt on the expressway, he said.

"We receive around 100 to 125 calls per day for various reasons on our toll-free helpline number," the official said.