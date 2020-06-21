Positive cases in Manipur rise to 836

On Sunday, the number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus in Manipur rose to 836, health authorities said. Among them are 604 active cases.

59 fresh cases were reported late on Saturday night.

232 patients had been discharged as they had recovered.

Meanwhile, people lodged at a quarantine centre in Imphal launched a hunger strike on Sunday, protesting against an inordinate delay in releasing their test reports.

On Friday, people lodged at another quarantine centre at Kwakta in Bishnupur district blocked the Tiddim road for the same reason. They called off the agitation when officials assured them that the matter would be looked into and expedited.