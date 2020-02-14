Other States

Portuguese president to arrive in Goa on two-day visit

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Mr. Sousa will sign an MoU on water management and sewerage

Portugal President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa will arrive in Goa on Saturday on a two-day visit during which an MoU on water management and sewerage will be signed, officials said here.

He is expected to arrive at 5pm, an official said, adding that as part of the memorandum of understanding, Portugal will provide technical assistance to the state’s Public Works Department for operational efficiency of ‘Goa water system’

Goa Public Works Department Minister Deepak Pauskar told PTI that Portugal will provide consultancy for augmenting the water and sewerage system of the state, and the agreement will be signed between Portugal based ‘Aguas de Portugal’ and Goa Public Works Department.

Later during the evening, Mr. Souza would inaugurate a seminar on urban designs organised by state-run Imagine Panaji Smart City Development Limited.

He will attend a dinner hosted by Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday evening at Raj Bhavan, and on Sunday Mr. Sousa will visit Santa Monica Church and Museum of Christian Art at Old Goa.

He will be leaving Goa on Sunday, officials said.

