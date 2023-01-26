ADVERTISEMENT

Three people rescued after portion of several houses collapsed in Agra's Dhuliya Ganj area

January 26, 2023 11:26 am | Updated 12:45 pm IST - Agra:

Chief Minister Yogi Adiynath directed the District Magistrate and senior police officers to go to the spot and conduct the relief works

Asian News International

Three people of a family injured after six residential buildings collapsed during basement excavation work in Agra’s Dhuliya Ganj. Photo: Twitter/ANI

Three people of a family were injured in the Dhuliya Ganj area in Agra when the back portion of about five to six houses collapsed during excavation work of an inn, a senior official said on Thursday.

The injured were admiited to a hospital, he said.

Taking cognizance of the accident, Chief Minister Yogi Adiynath directed the District Magistrate and senior police officers to go to the spot and conduct the relief works, an official statement said.

"The back part of about 5 to 6 houses collapsed outside the city station located at Dhuliaganj under Hariparvat police station area, the construction work of Dharamshala was going on, in which 3 people of a family were buried, all have been rescued and taken to the hospital," Anjani Kumar Singh, ADM, Agra said.

More details are awaited.

