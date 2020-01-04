Portion of railway station building collapses in West Bengal’s Barddhaman

A portion of the Bardhaman railway station building collapsed late on Saturday evening. Senior officers of the Eastern Railway said preliminary reports did not indicate anyone was buried under the debris.

The incident occurred at about 8.10 p.m. Videos of the collapse show the building falling with a loud sound.

“So far there are no reports of any one trapped under the debris. We are trying to assess the situation,” said Ishaq Khan, Divisional Railway Manager, Howrah. Mr Khan said since the railway platform was not affected, services would not be disturbed. The entire area around the building was evacuated as the authorities fear that the remaining structure could also come down.

Bardhaman is a junction on the Howrah-Delhi main line of the Eastern Railway, about 90 km from the city, and is usually very crowded.

Two persons were injured and were taken to Bardhaman Medical College and Hospital. According to locals, there was some noise before the structure came down and people moved away, avoiding a major catastrophe.