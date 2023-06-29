HamberMenu
Portion of a pontoon bridge washed away due to strong winds and rain in Bihar

This is the third such incident in the State in last one month

June 29, 2023 10:44 am | Updated 10:44 am IST - Patna

Amarnath Tewary
Amarnath Tewary

A portion of a pontoon bridge across the river Ganga in Vaishali district was washed away on Wednesday due to strong winds and rain, causing inconvenience to daily commuters.

This was the third incident in the State in last one month. A pillar of a bridge over river Mechi in Kishanganj and a portion of an under construction bridge over river Ganga connecting Sultanganj in Bhagalpur to Aguwani gaht in Khagaria had collapsed in the State.

The pontoon bridge connected Raghopur to the Vaishali district headquarters.

It caused inconvenience to the daily commuters in Vaishali district. “This pontoon bridge was our only mode of commutation over river Ganga to reach the district headquarters in almost 15 minutes. Now, since it has been washed away how can we cross the river for urgent work?”, asked a local person Rambali Yadav.

Earlier, a pillar of a bridge over river Mechi in Kishanganj district on National Highway 327E between Galgaliya and Gorichak in the district had collapsed. Some engineers were suspended over the incident. On April 30, a portion of an under construction bridge over river Ganga between Sultanganj in Bhagalpur and Aguwani Ghat in Khagaria districts had collapsed. A guard of the private company constructing the bridge had gone missing in the incident and whose body was recovered after 10-days.

The Opposition BJP leaders had slammed Nitish Kumar-led mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) government over the incident and held the Chief Minister responsible for “rampant corruption” in his government.

