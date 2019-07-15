Portfolios to new Goa Ministers: Kavlekar to be Deputy CM

The four new ministers inducted into the Goa cabinet will be allotted portfolios on Monday, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Sunday. Chandrakant Kavlekar, who was the Leader of the Opposition, will be designated as Deputy Chief Minister, Mr. Sawant told reporters.

Days after 10 Congress MLAs in Goa joined the BJP, Mr. Sawant on Saturday reshuffled his cabinet, dropping three members of the ally, Goa Forward Party (GFP), and an Independent legislator as ministers.

Michael Lobo, who resigned as Deputy Speaker of the Goa Assembly, and three of the 10 MLAs who joined the BJP — Chandrakant Kavlekar, Jeniffer Monserratte, Philip Neri Rodrigues — were sworn in as ministers on Saturday.

The monsoon session of the Assembly begins on Monday. Asked how the new ministers would handle questions in the House, Mr. Sawant said, “I will be there to help them.”

The 10 Congress MLAs joined the BJP last Wednesday, increasing the saffron party’s strength to 27 in the 40-member House.

Prior to the swearing-in, Mr. Sawant issued a notification, dropping all three GFP leaders — Deputy Chief Minister Vijai Sardesai, Water Resources Minister Vinod Palyekar, and Rural Development Minister Jayesh Salgaonkar — and Independent MLA and Revenue Minister Rohan Khaunte from the cabinet to accommodate the new members.

The GFP, which has three legislators in the House, and Mr. Khaunte withdrew their support to the BJP-led State government on Saturday. Mr. Sardesai said the induction of the 10 Congress MLAs into the BJP was the “death of the legacy” of late chief minister Manohar Parrikar, who was a towering figure in politics of the coastal State.