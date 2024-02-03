ADVERTISEMENT

Portfolios allocated in Bihar Cabinet; Nitish Kumar retains Home; BJP's Samrat gets Finance

February 03, 2024 02:40 pm | Updated 02:40 pm IST - Patna

Samrat Choudhary, one of the two Deputy Chief Ministers, got Finance, a portfolio BJP has always got whenever it has shared power with the JD(U) president.

PTI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. | Photo Credit: ANI

“Portfolios were on February 3 allocated in the new Bihar Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who retained Home Department, while giving away Finance, held by his JD(U), to new ally BJP,” according to a notification.

“Vijay Kumar Sinha, the other Deputy CM, has been given crucial portfolios of Agriculture and Road Construction,” it said.

