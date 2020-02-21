Other States

Portals of Kedarnath to reopen on April 29

Pigrims gather as the portals to the Kedarnath shrine open in Uttarakhund’s Rudraprayag district.

The gates of the temple will be opened at 6.10 a.m.

The sacred portals of Kedarnath will be thrown open to the devotees on April 29.

The gates of the temple will be opened at 6.10 a.m., Badrinath-Kedarnath mandir samiti president Mohan Prasad Thapliyal said.

The auspicious hour and date for the reopening of the famous Himalayan shrine in Uttarakhand was announced at a religious ceremony held on the occasion of Shivratri at the Omkareshwar temple in Ukhimath where lord Kedar is worshipped during winter.

The idol of lord Shiva will leave Ukhimath on April 26 in a palanquin adorned with flowers borne on the shoulders of devotees and priests after a pooja of Bhairavnath on April 25 and will reach Kedarnath on April 28 via Fata and Gaurikund.

The gates of the temple will be reopened on April 29 amid chanting of Vedic hymns at 6.10 a.m. on ‘Mesh lagna’, Mr. Thapliyal added.

