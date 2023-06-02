HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Popular Chhattisgarhi actor, artists and retired bureaucrats join BJP

Their induction is being seen as a move to counter the ruling Congress’ narrative that it promotes Chhattisgarhi culture

June 02, 2023 04:11 am | Updated 04:11 am IST - RAIPUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Nearly 450 prominent persons from different walks of life —including popular Chhattisgarhi film actor Anuj Sharma and folk dancer Radheshyam Barle — joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday.

The list includes ex-bureaucrats, politicians, community leaders, besides producers, directors, production manager of Chhattisgarh Film Industries and farmers, said a statement by the party. 

Mr. Sharma and Mr. Barle are both Padma Shri awardees, and their induction is being seen as a move to counter the ruling Congress’ narrative that it promotes Chhattisgarhi culture. Nationally, the party has roped in Bhojpuri actors, singers and even bhajan singers with clouts in regional pockets to build momentum.

Others who joined the party in the presence of BJP State president Arun Sao, State in-charge Om Mathur and former Chief Minister Raman Singh. 

Include retired IAS officer Rajpal Singh Tyagi, State chief of ‘Akhil Bharatiya Marar, Mali, Kushwaha, Maurya and Saini Mahasabha’ Rajendra Nayak Patel. Since they represent the various OBC groups that are dominant in the non-tribal plain areas, the party hopes to enhance its OBC vote bank.  

On the occasion Mr. Sao said described the entry of new joinees as an auspicious sign for his party and also a signal to the ruling Congress that its countdown has begun. There is speculation that the party might field some of its new entrants in the upcoming Assembly elections with the buzz loudest around Mr. Sharma. 

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, however, said that Mr. Sharma was known to be close to the BJP and that anyone joining or leaving the BJP did not impact the Congress.

Related Topics

Chhattisgarh

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.