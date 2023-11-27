Popular Bhojpuri actor Akshara Singh joins Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj campaign

November 27, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Patna

Popular Bhojpuri film actor Akshara Singh on November 27 joined Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj campaign and is likely to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“If it’s in my destiny and I’ll get love and support of people I may contest the poll but only time will tell about this. I’ve been watching Prashant Kishor’s active campaign for last 15-months and was impressed with it. Most importantly, he is an educated person and holds good thinking for youth and the society as well. Moreover, I’m joining a campaign, not a political party now”, Ms Singh told presspersons in Patna.

“Being a daughter of Bihar, I would love to serve for the betterment and development of the State”, she added.

Sources close to Ms. Singh said she had a meeting with Mr. Kishor a few days ago and may contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. She might be contesting against another popular Bhojpuri film actor who has been trying to get a ticket from a party in the Ara (Bhojpur) seat. Currently, Union Minister R.K. Singh represents the seat in the Lok Sabha.

Buzz in political circles is that Ms. Singh may contest from Jehanabad or Patna Sahib seat. “Only time will tell about all these…and, you’ll know all updates through social media, Ms Singh told presspersons.

Ms. Singh is one of the highest paid actors in the Bhojpuri film industry and has worked in several Bhojpuri films like Saugadh Ganga Maiya ki, Dhadkan, Love Marriage, Maa Tujhe Salaam, Tabadala and others. She has also been part of several music videos and created popular fan base among Bhojpuri speaking people.

Over the years, several Bhojpuri actors like Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan, Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’ too had taken joined active politics by contesting Lok Sabha elections and all three are BJP MPs.

