Poppy cloaks denuded Manipur hills, CM Biren Singh declares ‘war’ on tribal chiefs 

December 25, 2022 02:44 am | Updated 02:17 am IST - IMPHAL

A furious Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has issued a “last warning” to tribal village chieftains in Manipur, urging them to stop poppy cultivation in the vast mountain slopes immediately or “face life imprisonment”.

He was speaking in a video message posted on social media on Thursday night. “We shall never compromise on the issue since it is a question of survival or extinction of human beings,” he thundered in the video message.

The Chief Minister has good reasons to be angry and distraught since he feels that the tribal leaders have backed out of their commitments and assurances. Soon after becoming the Chief Minister of Manipur in 2017, Mr. Singh had announced a “war” against poppy plantations.

For such a campaign to be successful in the tribal areas of the hill State, it was critical that the village chieftains, whose word holds sway in their own domain, were on board. Early this year, Mr. Singh had announced that the positive response from the tribal chieftains was overwhelming. He distributed substantial cash to several chieftains to help them switch over to other non-poppy plantations after destroying the verdant poppy plants.

Almost a year later, the reality is disappointing. The Chief Minister’s video showed vast areas planted with poppy in some hill districts. “What is this? The mountains are bereft of trees and other vegetation which means that the mountain streams are choked, triggering mud and landslides. Without water, nothing can be grown, which threatens the lives of human beings,” said Mr. Singh, on the video, as it showed poppy plants concealed behind consumable vegetation.

Sounding his last warning, the Chief Minister said that his government would now declare war against the tribal chieftains. There is no question of compromise with those drug lords who are out to earn a fortune at the cost of the lives of the ordinary people, he added.