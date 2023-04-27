HamberMenu
Poonch resident, summoned for questioning on April 20 attack, dies by ‘consuming poison’

Officials say he took the step due to domestic issues

April 27, 2023 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - JAMMU

Peerzada Ashiq
Peerzada Ashiq

A local from Poonch, whom the Jammu and Kashmir Police had asked to appear for questioning as part of the investigation into the April 20 attack that left five soldiers dead, allegedly died by consuming poison on Thursday. His decision was attributed to domestic issues.

Officials identified the civilian as Mukhtar Hussain Shah, a resident of Nar village, in Poonch’s Mendhar tehsil. He allegedly consumed poison on Tuesday evening and succumbed on Thursday morning at the Government Medical College, Rajouri.

Over 50 locals, who live close to the ambush site at Bhata Dhurian where militants killed five soldiers on April 20, have already been questioned by the police.  

