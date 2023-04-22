ADVERTISEMENT

Poonch attack | Sufi body alleges 'conspiracy to defame India' ahead of G-20 meeting in Kashmir

April 22, 2023 01:21 pm | Updated 01:21 pm IST - Jaipur

Syed Naseeruddin Chishti condemned the attack, saying “we will not let their martyrdom go in vain, the whole country is standing with the armed forces”

PTI

All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council chairman Hazrat Syed Naseeruddin Chishti on April 22 condemned the Poonch terrorist attack. Photo credit: @ChairmanAISSC/Twitter

All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council chairman Hazrat Syed Naseeruddin Chishti on April 22 condemned the Poonch terrorist attack and said the entire country is with the armed forces.

Such attacks are part of a "conspiracy to defame India" because a G-20 meeting is scheduled to take place in Kashmir, he said.

Five Army personnel were killed and another was seriously injured on Thursday after their vehicle was attacked by unidentified terrorists and caught fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch. The soldiers were from a Rashtriya Rifles unit deployed for counter-terror operations.

Banned outfit People's Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), a proxy wing of terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed, has claimed responsibility for the attack. There are reports suggesting that it was the handiwork of banned Lashker-e-Taiba group also.

"Till date, all our brave soldiers have sacrificed their lives for the protection of Kashmir and peace in Kashmir. We will not let their martyrdom go in vain, the whole country is standing with the armed forces," Mr. Chishti said in a statement.

Today, Kashmir has started on the path of peace and development. The Muslims there are also extending their full cooperation in establishing peace, he said.

Such nefarious terrorist attacks are part of a "conspiracy to defame India" because a G-20 programme is scheduled to be held in Kashmir, he added.

India is expected to host over 200 G-20 meetings during its yearlong presidency of the influential group. It will host a meeting of the G20 Tourism Working Group in Srinagar in May.

Mr. Chishti also greeted people on the occasion of Id-ul-Fitr.

