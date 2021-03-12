Pollution level improves in Rourkela, action plan revised

Residents of industrial town of Rourkela, where activities were advised to be restricted on account of deterioration in air quality on Wednesday, heaved a sigh relief following minor improvement in Air Quality Index (AQI) on Thursday.

The Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) had observed the AQI going above 500 points due to high concentration of particulate matter (PM10) on March 8.

“The AQI of March 10 was 342, which means air quality has improved. We have revised the emergency action plan. Now, we have told civil administration that there is no need to shut down educational institutes and stop construction and railway loading activities,” said P. K. Mohapatra, regional officer of OSPCB.