Polluted water, overflowing sewage torment Bhopal gas tragedy survivors

It’s 2 a.m., and the stench of sewage wafts in through the only window of Aziza Jawahar’s crumbling house. Taking the cue that she is now long attuned to, she springs up from bed, dashes out to wake up her neighbours, Geetabai Sen, Hanifa Bi and Reshma, grabs a plastic hose and plops it into a 300-litre drum to fill water.

Every alternate day, women in most of the 2,486 houses in the Jeevan Jyoti Colony — a society built in the 1990s to socially rehabilitate the kin of the Bhopal gas tragedy victims — follow a similar routine with no decided hour or fixed duration, barely managing to stock drinking water supplied by the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC).

But now, an overlooked and unfinished sewage network has added to the problems in an area already beset by decrepit houses and bumpy roads. Broken pipes, choked sewage chambers and scum gurgling over dug-out drains form the network that runs alongside drinking water pipelines. With no alternative sources, residents are forced to drink toxic, contaminated water.

“For the first 20 minutes at least, we have to leave the tap open for all the yellowish, stinking water to drain,” says Ms. Jawahar, who has been suffering from breathlessness and eye infection since December 2, 1984, the day the leaking gas from the Union Carbide factory killed her mother. “Then, in about another half an hour, we try to fill the five drums at my house,” she adds. She lives with her five children and her husband in a one-room house located in a block of 16 quarters.

Wagging a conical sieve, Ms. Bi says, “I bought this for ₹10. Every household uses one to filter water for drinking. If we store tap water in steel utensils, a yellowish coating develops in them the next morning. For bathing and washing, we pump tap water to overhead tanks.” Skin diseases and stys, especially among toddlers, are now common in the colony. where water pipelines were laid only in 2013.A cholera outbreak in 1998 killed eight residents.

In the summer, however, when the water supply gets patchy, residents rely on individually owned tubewells in adjoining private colonies for drinking water. “We get a 15-litre can for ₹2. We get some help and they get some money. It’s a win-win situation,” Ms. Reshma says.

In June 2010, a Central Group of Ministers, comprising Kamal Nath, the then Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, approved an action plan of ₹272.75 crore on a 75:25 basis for completing the remaining rehabilitation process.

Of the sanctioned amount, ₹85.2 crore was allocated for social rehabilitation under which sewage got ₹4.92 crore and ₹50 crore was set aside for providing safe drinking water.

Funds misappropriated

“There has been misappropriation of funds in providing the basic amenities of sanitation and drinking water to the most vulnerable among the victims,” says Rachna Dhingra, coordinator of the International Campaign for Justice in Bhopal. “Sanitation has been an issue in the colony from day one, as houses were built without a sewage system or drinking water pipelines. The State government has told the Centre that the work has been completed. But even today, sewage is spilling onto roads in the colony and residents are forced to drink contaminated water,” she says.

Minutes of a review meeting with the Central Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals in February 2017 reveal that the State had informed the Centre that the “upgradation of sewage system in existing gas victims’ colony” had been completed at a cost of ₹4.92 crore. However, in a utilisation certificate, it said only ₹2.06 crore had been utilised and the remaining amount would be transferred to the BMC for the “execution of balance work”.

The BMC later said it had utilised the remaining amount to complete the work. However, the State Bhopal Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation Department stated in December 2018 in its annual report that the work was under progress and had been handed over to the BMC for “technical reasons”.

Though the State did not specify whether the work was completed using the Centre’s share of funds or the State’s, K.K. Dubey, Deputy Secretary in the department, says, “The State government had utilised the Centre’s share of funds and informed it (the Centre) about it. There were no discrepancies in the report. As for the State’s funds, they are still being utilised and work is under progress. We don’t monitor work assigned to the BMC. We are only responsible for the allocation of funds. Yet, we’ve urged them several times to complete it.”

Residents’ claims denied

Denying the claims that polluted water was being supplied to the colony, A.R. Pawar, BMC’s Chief Engineer for water supply says, “Narmada river’s water, which doesn’t need to be filtered, is being supplied to at least 90% of the houses in the colony. Yet, more work remains to be done.”

Meanwhile, Neeraj Pandey, Executive Engineer at the Capital Project Administration, a planning and development body set up under the Housing & Environment Department, says that work on the sewage lines was left incomplete as residents started using the facilities even before the work was completed. The CPA managed infrastructure projects in the colony before the BMC took over.