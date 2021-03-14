Polls in newHimachal civicbodies in April

Shimla

Elections for four municipal corporations and six nagar panchayats in Himachal Pradesh will be held on April 7, the State Election Commission announced on Saturday. The Commission notified the schedule for the elections of Dharamshala, Palampur, Mandi and Solan municipal corporations and Chirgaon, Nerwa, Ani, Nirmand, Kandaghat and Amb nagar panchayats.

The four municipal corporations except Dharamshala and the six nagar panchayats are newly created and will go to the polls for the first time.

