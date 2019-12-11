Polling in Jharkhand today

About 40,000 polling personnel have been deputed to conduct smooth and peaceful voting in the third of the five-phase polling for seventeen Assembly constituencies on Thursday, Jharkhand Chief Election Officer Vinay Kumar Choubey said on Wednesday.
He said security forces have also been deployed in the constituencies that will witness voting on December 12.
The fate of 309 candidates, including 32 women nominees, will be decided by 56,18,267 electorate, the CEO told a press conference here.
Stating that there are LWE (left wing extremist) pockets in this phase, Mr. Choubey said that polling personnel of ninety-six polling stations have been dropped by helicopters.
