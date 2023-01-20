Poll-related violence in Tripura | EC takes action against officers, deputes three special observers

January 20, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - New Delhi

Days after Congress leader Ajoy Kumar was allegedly attacked in Tripura, the Election Commission of India on Friday took “stringent” action against some officers “for not taking appropriate action in time”.

The poll panel also conveyed its “displeasure” to the State Chief Secretary and police chief and asked them to explain as to why the situation got escalated despite presence of sufficient number of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel, the ECI said.

It ordered suspension and immediate removal of Jirania sub-division, West Tripura sub divisional police officer.

The poll watchdog also ordered immediate removal of officer-in-charge of Ranibazaar police station and officer-in-charge of Jirania police station.

The Commission also deployed three special observers — Yogendra Tripathy, Vivek Johri and B. Murali Kumar — to the State. “They have been asked to proceed to the State immediately to take stock of the situation, ensure proper deployment of CAPF, intensify enforcement measures and report back to the Commission,” it said.

On January 18, when the poll panel announced the schedule of elections to Tripura, a scuffle broke out between the supporters of the BJP and Congress. At least 10 people were injured in the clashes, including AICC Tripura in-charge Ajoy Kumar.

“The report from the State government confirmed that Ajoy Kumar sustained minor injuries in an unlawful rally (incident happened in the area where permission was not given by district authorities) and it is not true that he received serious injuries,” the ECI said.