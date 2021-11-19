Poll fear made PM Modi revoke farm laws: Akhilesh Yadav

Crowds turning up for SP, he claims

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to repeal the three new farm laws was taken due to the fear of losing the coming Uttar Pradesh polls.

Mr. Yadav, whose party is the chief Opposition party in the State, stated that the BJP was rattled by the massive turnout in favour of the SP.

“The decision is in the interest of the farmer, but somewhere the government is scared of elections. They have taken back the laws for votes. They don’t consider them as farmers,” he observed at a press conference. “This is a defeat of arrogance, a victory of farmers, a victory of democracy.”

The government panicked and took back the laws but it was possible that it might bring another such law after election. “Who will provide the assurance that in future they will not bring any such laws that put our farmers in danger,” the former Chief Minister remarked. The way farmers and youth came out to the streets in Purvanchal shook not just Lucknow but also Delhi, he asserted, referring to his rath yatra in east U.P. against the BJP-led government.

‘Apology will not work’

Farmers had faced immense humiliation at the hands of their pro-government detractors. Mr. Modi’s apology would not work. “Can the BJP bring back the lives of the farmers who died in the protest,” he asked.

Mr. Yadav demanded that the government bring a law for guaranteed MSP (minimum support price). It was a misconception of the BJP that it could return to power in U.P. through a false apology. “People will not forgive them. People will wipe them out in the coming days.”

BSP chief Mayawati said the decision to take back the three farm laws should have been taken earlier. She sought the introduction of law for guaranteed MSP in the winter session of Parliament.