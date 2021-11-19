Other States

Poll fear made PM Modi revoke farm laws: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav addresses a press conference at the party office in Lucknow, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021   | Photo Credit: PTI

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to repeal the three new farm laws was taken due to the fear of losing the coming Uttar Pradesh polls.

Mr. Yadav, whose party is the chief Opposition party in the State, stated that the BJP was rattled by the massive turnout in favour of the SP.

“The decision is in the interest of the farmer, but somewhere the government is scared of elections. They have taken back the laws for votes. They don’t consider them as farmers,” he observed at a press conference. “This is a defeat of arrogance, a victory of farmers, a victory of democracy.”

Analysis: Decision seen as fallout of farmers’ protests in poll-bound U.P., Punjab

The government panicked and took back the laws but it was possible that it might bring another such law after election. “Who will provide the assurance that in future they will not bring any such laws that put our farmers in danger,” the former Chief Minister remarked. The way farmers and youth came out to the streets in Purvanchal shook not just Lucknow but also Delhi, he asserted, referring to his rath yatra in east U.P. against the BJP-led government.

‘Apology will not work’

Farmers had faced immense humiliation at the hands of their pro-government detractors. Mr. Modi’s apology would not work. “Can the BJP bring back the lives of the farmers who died in the protest,” he asked.

Also read: Withdrawal of farm laws impelled by fear of elections: Chidambaram

Mr. Yadav demanded that the government bring a law for guaranteed MSP (minimum support price). It was a misconception of the BJP that it could return to power in U.P. through a false apology. “People will not forgive them. People will wipe them out in the coming days.”

BSP chief Mayawati said the decision to take back the three farm laws should have been taken earlier. She sought the introduction of law for guaranteed MSP in the winter session of Parliament.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles

Government has always taken steps in the interest of the farmers: Manohar Lal Khattar

National Conference urges PM Modi to revoke August 5, 2019 decisions too

Shutdown in Kashmir, Gupkar alliance writes to President

Complaint filed by A&N Congress against Kangana Ranaut for remark on India’s independence

Withdrawal of farm laws ‘a defining moment in history’, says Parkash Singh Badal

Repeal of farm laws: Hundreds of farmers would have been saved had PM’s decision come earlier, says Sanjay Raut

Marriage registrar cannot withhold registration insisting on conversion approval by authorities, says Allahabad HC

Farm laws repeal: Modi’s ‘tactical retreat’ won’t save BJP in Assembly polls, says farmer leader Raju Shetti

Attack on judge: Independence of judiciary in jeopardy, says Patna High Court

Odisha’s school transformation programme takes off

BJP-JJP Govt. corrupted State’s atmosphere: Hooda

Free entry for tourists at Agra monuments on November 19

Will do what people of J&K people want me to do: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Six Bangladeshi patients of psychiatry hospital in Agartala repatriated

Rajasthan BJP MLA booked in second rape case in 10 months

Amravati violence: BJP’s only job appears to be stoking fumes of communal discord, says Sharad Pawar

Supreme Court refuses relief to both Anil Deshmukh and Param Bir Singh

Bodies of two locals handed over to families in Srinagar for burial

More support pours in for Jumma namaz in Gurugram

This dancer’s performances are invariably tied to issues

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 19, 2021 7:28:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/poll-fear-made-pm-modi-revoke-farm-laws-akhilesh-yadav/article37581977.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY