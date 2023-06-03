Politics starts to simmer over SYL canal issue; Hooda flays BJP-JJP govt

June 03, 2023 02:42 pm | Updated 02:42 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

As the stalemate surrounding the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal - the focal point of a water-sharing dispute between Haryana and Punjab continues, the long-standing issue between the two neighbours is yet again at the centrestage.

The politics surrounding the SYL canal has started to simmer after Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal recently informed that in a meeting, slated for June 5 with Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, deliberation over the SYL canal water flowing-via-Himachal Pradesh among other issues will be held.

Ahead of this meeting the principal Opposition party, the Congress in Haryana has hit out at the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP)-Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) led government, accusing it of involving in a ‘political gimmick’ to deflect attention from its failure to get water from the SYL for Haryana during its regime. On the other hand, in Punjab, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has asserted that Haryana did not have any right to River waters from Himachal Pradesh being a non-riparian State.

Former Chief Minister and currently the leader of Opposition in Haryana Assembly Congress’s Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday told The Hindu that the Haryana government’s proposed deliberation with the Himachal government on the SYL is an attempt to create confusion on the issue. “It’s a ‘political gimmick’ by the BJP-led government as they have failed to move forward on the SYL issue in the interest of the State. The Supreme Court has already given a verdict in favour of Haryana and therefore, the Haryana government should file ‘contempt’ in the case for disobeying the orders of the Supreme Court. Haryana will not leave even a single drop of water from its rightful share,” he said.

The BJP government in Haryana should take the lead in resolving the SYL canal issue immediately and ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene to get the decision of the apex court implemented as Punjab has been adopting a stubborn attitude. “Chief Minister Manohar Lal should seek time from the Prime Minister on SYL. We are ready to go along with them to present Haryana’s rightful cause on SYL” he said, adding that “If we see that Haryana’s interests are harmed in any way, we would strongly protest,” Mr. Hooda said.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal, meanwhile asserted that Haryana did not have any right to River waters from Himachal Pradesh being a non-riparian State, and asked Himachal government to not part with River waters to a non-riparian State without the consent of the downstream State.

“Another conspiracy has been initiated to rob Punjab of its River waters. We will not let it succeed at any cost,” he said in a statement. He added “Himachal and Punjab are joint owners of the River waters being upstream and downstream States. The upstream State cannot transfer water out of the watershed without due consideration of the rights of the downstream State. Himachal cannot part with any water to a non-riparian State without Punjab’s consent,” he said.