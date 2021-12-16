Politics of religion easy, but bad for country: Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur

16 December 2021 16:59 IST

“I would like to tell those who do politics in the name of religion, please look at the future of the country”

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said those who indulge in divisive politics should think about the future of the country.

He said Pakistan became a nation on the basis of religion but was divided into two countries. Bangladesh was created in 1971 despite the fact that majority population was Muslim, Mr. Gehlot added.

“Doing politics in the name of religion is easy, provoking people in the name of caste is easy, spreading hate is easy but difficult to take back when it is spread,” the Rajasthan Chief Minister said.

“I would like to tell those who do politics in the name of religion, please look at the future of the country … what will happen after 25 years or 50 years,” he said addressing a programme at ‘Amar Jawan Jyoti’ after paying tributes to martyrs on Vijay Diwas.

He urged people to look into reasons and understand why India remained intact after independence and why Pakistan was divided.

“Pakistan became a nation on the basis of religion but what was the reason that despite there being one religion it was divided” he asked.

“There are many languages in India … We all should live with love and harmony and this is what Mahatma Gandhi has taught us. This is our religion,” he said.

People of all religions live in India yet the country remains intact even after 75 years of independence and different governments, he said.