Politics of hatred not acceptable, says Punjab AAP on Delhi win

Aam Aadmi Party MLA and Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Harpal Cheema on Tuesday said the party’s victory in Delhi was a clear message that politics of hatred is not accepted by people as they have voted for development.

AAP, he said, would replicate the Delhi model in Punjab in the 2022 Assembly election.

Development agenda

“People have rejected the politics of hatred peddled by the Bharatiya Janata Party and voted for the Kejriwal government’s development agenda,” he said here.

Party’s political affairs committee chairman Harchand Singh Barsat said the historic victory of AAP in Delhi had redefined the political narrative across the country by rejecting the divisive forces that are hell bent on destroying the social fabric of the country.

“The unprecedented victory of the party has sent out a message loud and clear across the country that the elected governments would have to work harder for betterment of education, health care, cheaper electricity, safety and security of women,” he said.

Collective wisdom

Sikh radical outfit Dal Khalsa’s spokesperson Kanwarpal Singh said the people of Delhi in their collective wisdom have defeated the BJP’s Hindutva agenda by reposing faith in AAP. “The rejection of the BJP government’s decisive, bully and fascist policies is a severe blow to Modi-Shah duo,” he said in a statement.