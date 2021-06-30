Politically motivated people misleading farmers, says Lal

‘Agitating farmers shouldn’t cross democratic limits of protest’

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal on Wednesday said there’s only a ‘handful of politically motivated people’ opposing new farm laws, who are misleading the ongoing farmers’ movement. While the government was exercising restraint, confrontation beyond a limit would be not in the interest of anyone.

Mr. Lal said the agitating farmers should not cross democratic limits of the protest.

Cautioning that the government will not hold back from taking strict action, if law was taken into hands by anyone, the Chief Minister said, “the government has been exercising restraint so far as those protesting were our own people”.

Mr. Lal’s remark came in the backdrop of the ongoing protests against Centre’s farm laws, during a press conference here.

“There are a handful of politically motivated people who are misleading the farmers’ movement, but the government does not want to indulge in any kind of confrontation with them. This is only a politically conspiracy to defame the government... They are our people and we have been exercising restraint. However, exceeding it beyond a limit is not in anyone's interest,” he said.

Mr. Lal said the “undemocratic manner” in which the protest was being steered was condemnable. He said those leading the protest have been stating that legislators, Ministers etc. will not be allowed attend public functions, which is undemocratic.

He said farmers (Annadata) of the country holds a prominent place and there’s a respect in the society for farmers but a handful of people, who are protesting in the name of farmers, have actually defamed the genuine farmers and spoiled the ‘purity’' of the word ‘'farmer’.