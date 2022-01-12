Political violence rocks Sikkim as SKM, SDF clash

Pawan Kumar Chamling.

Gangtok:

12 January 2022 14:19 IST

A vehicle, stuffed with SKM’s party calendars, magazines and diaries, was parked near Jorethang School when it was set ablaze in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

The SUV of a ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) leader in Sikkim was set ablaze at Jorethang as political violence continued unabated in the Himalayan State.

The vehicle, stuffed with SKM’s party calendars, magazines and diaries, was parked near Jorethang School when it was set ablaze in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

The SUV belonged to SKM youth convenor of Salghari-Zoom constituency John Subba, they said.

Advertising

Advertising

Alleging that the Opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) was behind the incident, SKM on Wednesday said it was an attack on the people of Sikkim.

A complaint was filed over the incident and the matter is being investigated, police said.

The political situation of the otherwise peaceful State turned volatile following the return of former Chief Minister and SDF chief P. K. Chamling to the State from Delhi on December 30 after three months.

When Mr. Chamling was on the way to attend a funeral in Sadam on Sunday, SKM supporters stopped his vehicles at Melli and allegedly hurled abuses at him.

Later that day, clashes broke out between the SDF and the SKM supporters at Tarey Bhir when Mr. Chamling’s convoy reached the area.

The SDF and the SKM supporters hurled stones at each other, damaging at least four vehicles and injuring many people.

Both the parties accused the other of instigating violence in an area where many tourists were staying.

The SDF accused the police of not filing a case based on its complaint, following which it met the Director-General of Police on Tuesday and sought protection for the former Chief Minister.

The ruling SKM also filed a complaint at the Melli police station over the incident. Police said they are investigating the matter.