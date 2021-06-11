Political strategist Prashant Kishor meets Sharad Pawar; sets off political speculation

Mumbai

11 June 2021 15:51 IST

NCP sources said apart from discussing the prevailing political situation, Mr. Pawar hosted lunch for Mr. Kishor.

Political strategist Prashant Kishor on Friday called on NCP president Sharad Pawar at the latter's residence here and held talks with him for around three hours, setting tongues wagging in political circles.

The meeting got over by around 2 pm, but neither Mr. Kishor nor Mr. Pawar spoke to the mediapersons gathered outside 'Silver Oak' (NCP chief's residence).

This is Mr. Kishor's first meeting with Mr. Pawar after the victory of the DMK and the TMC in the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal respectively. He had helped craft the election strategy for these parties in the assembly elections.

After the assembly poll results, the election strategist had said that he was "quitting this space".

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar downplayed the meeting, saying that Mr. Kishor has already said he will not be a political strategist any more.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said many leaders are in touch with Mr. Kishor, while NCP's Chhagan Bhujbal said he was no aware of the agenda of the meeting.

Stating that Mr. Kishor was a successful political strategist, Bhujbal said he was sure that Mr. Pawar will take into account Mr. Kishor's suggestions.

Mr. Kishor had met Uddhav Thackeray in 2019 before the latter became chief minister.