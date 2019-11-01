Political slugfest over rollback of toll tax exemption

The Congress government’s decision to revoke the exemption given to private vehicles from payment of toll tax on the State highways in Rajasthan has led to a political slugfest here, with the Opposition BJP terming it a “deceit on the people”. The previous BJP regime had granted the exemption in April last year.

While Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has affirmed that the BJP government’s decision was not based on merit and was taken without getting the consent of toll concessionaires, who were not paid any compensation, some senior Congress leaders have expressed concern over the impact of withdrawal of exemption on the public at large.

Notification issued

The Public Works Department issued a notification in this regard on Thursday. The ruling Congress’ stance that the previous BJP regime had scrapped the toll tax for private vehicles in view of the 2018 State Assembly election has also assumed political significance ahead of the municipal polls scheduled for November 16.

The State government expects to get revenue of ₹300 crore annually after re-introduction of toll tax. However, BJP State president Satish Poonia said it was an anti-people step which would would put financial burden on those travelling on the State highways. “The BJP government had created a network of 63,000-km-long roads. We withdrew the toll tax on people’s demand,” he said.

The BJP leaders and party workers staged demonstrations in Jaipur and at other district headquarters on Friday to protest against the State government's decision.