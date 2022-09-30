Political Secretary to Sikkim CM spreading Christianity, VHP tells Amit Shah

Rai says he was shocked to learn about the wild, unfounded and dubious allegations

Rai says he was shocked to learn about the wild, unfounded and dubious allegations

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) International Working President Alok Kumar has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah complaining that Political Secretary to Sikkim Chief Minister, Jacob Khaling Rai, is using his position to spread Christianity in the State.

In his letter, Mr. Kumar said an MLA from Sikkim’s Maneybung-Dentam constituency, Narendra Kumar Subba, met him and shared a compilation of news items in which Mr. Rai had made public appearances in events related to Christianity and Christian institutions.

“It is apparent from the news items that Mr. Rai is using his position to spread Christianity and conversion to Christianity in Sikkim,” said Mr. Kumar.

In the letter, he further said, “I believe that the assignment of Political Secretary to the Chief Minister and responsibility of a pastor engaged in promoting Christianity are two different things and they shouldn’t be allowed to be mixed”.

Reacting to the VHP’s letter, Mr. Rai told The Hindu that he was shocked and pained to learn about the wild, unfounded and dubious allegations levelled against him by a former Minister and MLA. He said he would not say anything about the VHP as the letter was written after Mr. Subba made complaints against him.

“It isn’t my mistake that I was born a Christian, but I surely understand it is a blessing. However I carry no animosity towards any other religion and hold all faiths equally and my life stands witness to it,” said Mr. Rai.

He challenged Mr. Subba to file a case against him if there was any instance where he had used his political position to work against any other religion or promote any particular religion.

“The rise of Christianity not just in Sikkim but also in the neighbouring hill districts of Kalimpong and Darjeeling has been there even before my birth. Now is it not wise to hold me responsible for it. But from the above allegations I am surprised and pained to see an elected public representative from Sikkim holds such animosity against a particular religion,” he said.