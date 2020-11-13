Political opponents are being falsely implicated, says Jagdeep Dhankar

Kolkata

Curb this criminality: Bengal Governor

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday alleged that political opponents to the ruling party in West Bengal are being falsely implicated in criminal cases, including under the NDPS Act. In a series of tweets on social media, Mr. Dhankhar said such “dastardly barbaric acts have no place in democracy.”

“Concerned at inputs of vigorous moves #PurbaMedinipur and elsewhere to falsely implicate political opponents in criminal cases including under NDPS Act. All @MamataOfficial@WBPolice@HomeBengal are alerted to curb this criminality. District SPs squarely accountable,” Mr Dhankhar said on social media.

Pointing out that such politics is fraught with serious consequences, he said culprits behind decimation of such human rights would be made to suffer.

“Details of all NDPS cases @MamataOfficial since 2011 being sought and every case now would be under scanner. Concerned @WBPolice @HomeBengal are alerted of consequences of engaging in such political hatchet work that is grave crime. Every input would have my immediate focus,” Mr. Dhankhar tweeted.

The Governor, who has been raising his pitch against the law and order situation, has on this occasion referred to a particular provision of law being misused. This development comes at a time when there are demands from a section of the Bharatiya Janata Party leadership that President’s rule under Article 356 of the Constitution be imposed in the State.

The Trinamool Congress leadership dismissed the Governor’s allegation saying that he is denigrating his high office and speaking like a spokesperson of the BJP.