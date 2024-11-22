 />
Political leaders pay tribute to Mulayam Singh Yadav on birth anniversary

Updated - November 22, 2024 11:13 am IST - Lucknow

PTI
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav’s son Arjun Yadav pays tribute to party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. File

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav’s son Arjun Yadav pays tribute to party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and political leaders cutting across party lines paid tribute to Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav on his birth anniversary on Friday.

In a post on X, the Samajwadi Party said, "Humble salutations and heartfelt tributes on the birth anniversary of Samajwadi Party founder, former defence minister of the country, former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and our ideal 'Padma Vibhushan' Netaji Mulayam Singh Yadav ji!"

The resurgence of the Samajwadi Party

Mr. Adityanath too took to X to pay tribute to the three-time former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh on his birth anniversary.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, in his message on X, said, "Hundreds of salutations to the founder of Samajwadi Party and senior politician and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Mulayam Singh Yadav on his birth anniversary."

Mulayam Singh Yadav was born on November 22, 1939, in Saifai village. He founded the Samajwadi Party in 1992 and became the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for the first time in 1989 and then again in 1993 and 2003. He was also the country's defence minister.

Yadav died on October 10, 2022, and was posthumously awarded Padma Vibhushan in 2023.

Published - November 22, 2024 11:12 am IST

politics / Uttar Pradesh / Samajwadi Party

