Other States

‘Political leaders’ facing COVID-19 risk in jails: Hurriyat

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. File   | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

The Hurriyat, headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, on Monday expressed concern over deteriorating health conditions of “political leaders” lodged in jails outside J&K and potential threat of contracting the novel coronavirus, in the wake of the fast spreading pandemic.

A Hurriyat spokesman said the Mirwaiz’s spokesman, Advocate Shahid ul Islam, who is lodged inside the Tihar Jail in New Delhi, was showing symptoms of the virus.

“Mr. Islam is very ill and is showing all symptoms including high fever. However, the jail authorities are neither getting him tested nor taking him to the hospital,” the spokesman alleged.

He said the Hurriyat is extremely worried about the scores of jailed “political prisoners”. “Silence, especially of the human rights organisations, is worrying,” the spokesman said.

The family of another senior Hurriyat leader Mohammad Ashraf Khan, 77, has also alleged that the incarcerated leader’s health condition has deteriorated.

“Mr. Khan complains that he is not even able to stand and the eyesight is witnessing fast degeneration,” the family members said.

The spokesman of the Mirwaiz also described the decision not to release another Hurriyat leader Muhammad Ayaz Akbar on the demise of his wife recently as “unheard apathy” from the authorities.

“The leaders, like Yasin Malik, Shabir Ahmad Shah, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Ayaz Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Raja Merajuddin Kalwal, Syed Shahid Yousuf, Syed Shakeel Ahmad, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Aasiya Andrabi, Fehmeeda Sofi, Nahida Nasreen, Ashraf Sehrai, Zahoor Ahmed and others are facing high risk of contracting the virus in the jails,” the spokesman said.

The Hurriyat asked the government “to release these political prisoners in view of the rapid spread of COVID-19 cases in jails”.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), whose two senior leaders Nayeem Akhtar and Sartaj Madani remain in jails, also demanded release of all political prisoners.

“While the pandemic is wreaking havoc across the country and is consuming lives ferociously, one fails to understand what pleasure is the govt. deriving out of inhuman and illegal incarceration of political prisoners who continue to languish in various jails in and outside of Kashmir.

“It is high time that the government gives up on its vindictive approach towards the leadership of J&K. We reiterate our demand for immediate release of all the political prisoners and those being held under detention on other frivolous charges,” a PDP spokesman said.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles

Coronavirus | J&K turns stadiums, varsity campuses, marriage halls into patient facilities

Government’s claims over crop procurement hollow: Hooda

West Bengal Assembly polls | Peaceful polling in seventh phase, Kolkata records low polling

Video of IIT-Kharagpur professor hurling abuses at students kicks up a storm

Naxal carrying ₹1 lakh reward surrenders in Chhattisgarh

Uttarakhand avalanche toll rises to 15

Assam Rifles, IAF join efforts; Mizoram forest fires contained

Nitish holds high-level meeting on COVID surge in Bihar

Reliance Foundation scales up COVID operations in Mumbai

Mamata welcomes Madras HC order, demands withdrawal of Central forces who may be infected with COVID-19

North Goa district hospital to be converted into COVID-19 facility: State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane

WhatsApp group admin not liable for objectionable post by other member: HC

COVID-19 surge: Five die in private hospital in Hisar district, kin stage protest

COVID-19 surge: Five districts in U.P. have over 10,000 active cases

West Bengal Assembly elections | EC transfers more police officers in Bengal

COVID-19 | Sambalpur adds cremation capacity, Puri bans funeral of outsiders at Swargadwar

Delhi court grants bail to Deep Sidhu in ASI case for damage to Red Fort during R-Day violence

Magistrates assigned to Dhanbad hospitals for ensuring oxygen supply

Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | Differential COVID-19 vaccine pricing

COVID-19 surge: Discrepancy surfaces in Gujarat death figures

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 26, 2021 10:01:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/political-leaders-facing-covid-19-risk-in-jails-hurriyat/article34416851.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY