GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Political crisis in Himachal created by those who have taken contract of toppling govts: Digvijaya

Six Congress MLAs in Himachal Pradesh triggered the crisis this week when they voted for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Harsh Mahajan in the Rajya Sabha election for the lone seat from the state.

March 02, 2024 12:54 pm | Updated 12:54 pm IST - Bhopal

PTI
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh | Photo Credit: ANI

Veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh alleged that the political crisis in Himachal Pradesh was created by those who have "taken the contract of toppling governments".

Mr. Singh was apparently targeting the BJP for creating the crisis in the Congress ruled state.

Talking to reporters at Morena in Madhya Pradesh on Friday night, he also said the action against Congress rebels in Himachal would be taken at an appropriate time.

ALSO READ
Rajya Sabha polls | BJP gains in U.P., Himachal Pradesh amid cross-voting

Six Congress MLAs in Himachal Pradesh triggered the crisis this week when they voted for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Harsh Mahajan in the Rajya Sabha election for the lone seat from the state.

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania disqualified these six Congress MLAs for allegedly defying a party whip on voting for the state Budget in the assembly.

When asked why the Congress was not taking action against the rebels in Himachal Pradesh, Mr. Singh said, "It (action) will happen when the (suitable) time comes." On March 1, Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh said the political crisis in the hill state could have been averted had the grievances of MLAs addressed on time.

Asked about her statement, Mr. Singh said, "...These are the actions of the same conspirators who have taken the contract to topple governments, but the government is still intact." The Congress's Rajya Sabha member arrived in Morena, a part of Chambal region, to welcome Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which is scheduled to enter Madhya Pradesh this afternoon.

Replying to a question, Mr. Singh claimed that the Congress has won maximum seats in Chambal region (in the last assembly elections).

When asked about the Congress losing the Morena Lok Sabha seat since 1996, he said the party will try to win this segment in the upcoming polls.

About selection of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Mr. Singh said, "The decision in this regard will be taken by the party's Central Election Committee (CEC). The meeting of the screening committee has already been held and now the CEC will make a decision."

Mr. Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is scheduled to reach Morena district in Madhya Pradesh from Rajasthan's Dholpur district at around 1.30 p.m. on Saturday, a party functionary earlier said.

Related Topics

Himachal Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.