Political compulsion behind SAD move: BJP

The party accuses Opposition of spreading misinformation on Minimum Support Price

Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma on Sunday dubbed the termination of alliance by the Shiromani Akali Dal a “last resort move” due to its political compulsion, and accused the opposition parties, including the SAD, of spreading misinformation on the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

At the party’s core committee meeting, Mr. Sharma said it was unfortunate that the SAD was accusing the BJP of not keeping the alliance on board with the agriculture sector Bills.

“For the last three months, no one from the Akali Dal was speaking against the ordinances and Bills, instead the party defended the ordinances and stated on record that the visionary Bills will uplift the economic interests of farmers,” said Mr. Sharma. However, the Akali Dal made a U-turn and snapped the ties with the BJP, a party which through thick and thin had stood with the SAD.

“The BJP had always worked for peace and harmony during the dark times faced by the State and will continue to do so,” said Mr. Sharma. He said that in the last six years, the BJP government at the Centre had revolutionised the farm sector and made ₹6,000 direct transfer to farmer accounts, benefiting 11 crore farmers. It also ensured farmer credit cards, prompt supply of urea and fertilizers.

“The BJP has said the MSP will stay and the parties like Congress, AAP and now SAD are spreading misinformation that the MSP will be withdrawn. But this propaganda will soon be over as the BJP will never abandon the farmer,” he said.

The core committee meeting was attended by Tarun Chug, Som Nath, Manoranjan Kalia, Dr. Subhash Sharma, Avinash Rai Khanna and Shewat Mallick.