Policy to make Rajasthan a solar energy hub

A new policy to be announced shortly by the Congress government will make Rajasthan the solar energy hub, protecting the rights of consumers opting for the renewable energy sector. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said here that a target would be set to produce 10,000 MW additional electricity from solar and wind power in the next five years.

Mr. Gehlot said at a review meeting that the policy would help develop a large number of solar power plants and attract fresh investments. “A robust power transmission infrastructure is taking shape in the form of a green corridor in western Rajasthan and 1.25 lakh hectare government land is available for setting up the plants,” he said.

Mr. Gehlot said the State government would make suitable provisions for storage of solar energy and its production at low cost. Rajasthan, which occupied third rank in the sector, would shortly be the leading State in the country, he added.

Hybrid policy

The presentations made at the review meeting emphasised that a hybrid policy covering both solar and wind energy would significantly promote the renewable energy sector. The policy would increase employment opportunities.