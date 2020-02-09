Policemen who assaulted photographer transferred

The Mumbai Police on Saturday transferred two policemen, who were caught on camera manhandling photojournalist Ashish Raje, to the control room. Officers said an inquiry has also been initiated.

On Thursday, a 10-second video went viral on WhatsApp and Twitter, which showed two officers with the Nagpada police station manhandling the photographer at Mumbai Bagh. Mr. Raje later said he ended up stepping beyong the barricade to let some women pass through while he was looking for his ID card, which led to the assault.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Central region) Veeresh Prabhu said, “The inquiry will be conducted by the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Tardeo division) Vinay Gadgil. Assistant police inspector Ghanshyam Borse and probationary police sub inspector Asim Shaikh have been transferred to the Central Region control room.” He said disciplinary action will be taken based on the report.