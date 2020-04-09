Policemen remain unfazed amid scare

Policemen at the Jahangirabad police station, whose six members had contracted COVID-19, remain unusually unfazed.

Their faces refuse to betray the lack of sleep, unending duty hours and the daunting task of screening people on roads at a time when a local outbreak looms over Bhopal.

Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police R.K. Singh plops himself in a chair inside, keeping at least a metre’s distance from his colleagues sitting around a table. “What is there to fear while serving the public? Even if it’s death in line of duty, we are ready to accept it.”

Although the disease has downed the City Superintendent of Police Alim Khan as well as the police station’s incharge, the morale of other policemen, including juniors, remains unruffled. The 19 hours of duty — manning barricades and patrolling in vehicles to ensure the lockdown is complied with — has failed to take a toll on them.

“We get to sleep for just three hours. And I return home only to take a bath,” said Mr. Singh, 55, while sprinkling hand sanitiser on his shoes, a ritual he performs at least five times a day. “It is inevitable to face the threat of falling ill now while working in a congested area like this. In fact, I would say if you don't fall ill, you didn’t perform your duty well,” he chuckles.

Different officials may use the same vehicles, sit in the same chairs and use the same protective face masks at different times during the day. “And you don’t know who’s carrying the infection,” he said.

Just one of the infected policemen is above 60. “Young boys in uniform are spindly and lack a strong immune system. They can’t take pressure and long working hours,” a constable chipped in.

‘No pickpockets’

And the crime rate remains unaffected, said Mr. Singh, only their nature had changed. “There are violators of prohibitory orders now. And no pickpockets. Who will they target anyway when there's barely anyone on the roads?” he asked.