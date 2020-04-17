Other States

Policemen attacked in Tonk, 3 hurt

A contingent of policemen on patrolling duty to enforce the lockdown was attacked by a group of people in a curfew-bound area in Rajasthan’s Tonk city on Friday. Three policemen, injured in the incident, were admitted to Saadat Government Hospital in Tonk.

Tonk’s Additional Superintendent of Police Vipin Sharma said the policemen patrolling in Kasai Mohalla of Panch Batti area had asked some people roaming unnecessarily in the streets to stay inside their homes. “The accused started beating the policemen. An extra force was sent to the spot to bring the situation under control,” he said.

The injured police constables were identified as Rajendra, Raja Ram and Bhag Chand.

