Policemen assaulted in U.P. village

Two policemen, including a sub-inspector, were injured in Morna village of Muzaffarnagar on Wednesday evening when they went to enforce the lockdown. The injured have been admitted to a Meerut hospital, police said.

Five persons, including two women and a former pradhan, have been arrested.

According to official sources, a team from the Bhopa police station went to Karhera road near Morna village where some villagers had assembled.

Stone-pelting

When the police tried to disperse them, they pelted stones at the policemen in which Sub-Inspector Lekhraj Singh and constable Ravi Kumar were injured.

A local source said it has been difficult to enforce lockdown in rural areas of Muzaffarnagar.

“The incident happened near the residence of former pradhan Nahar Singh. His family members were standing on the road. When the police to enforce the lockdown, an argument ensued, leading to the attack on the policemen,” said the source.