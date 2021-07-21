Policeman’s wife, daughter injured in militant attack in Anantnag

Srinagar

21 July 2021 00:38 IST

Terrorists barge into house, open fire

The wife and daughter of a policeman were injured in a militant attack on Tuesday evening in south Kashmir’s Anantnag.

“Around 9:30 p.m., terrorists barged into the house of head constable Sajad Ahmad Malik from Verinag’s Kokagund area in Anantnag and opened indiscriminate fire on the family members,” Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar told The Hindu.

The attack left the head constable's wife, Nahida, 38, and daughter Madiha, 16, injured. “The injured have been shifted to hospital for treatment,” the police said.

Head Constable Malik is posted at the India Reserve Police's 15th Battalion in Jammu.

“As per eyewitnesses, Mufti Altaf, a resident of Nathipira, Dooru, who is an active terrorist of Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit was identified as one of the attackers,” IGP Kumar said.