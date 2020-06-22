Policeman uses fake receipts to ‘collect’ fines

A police constable allegedly involved in printing of fake receipt books for collection of fines from people violating lockdown norms was arrested by personnel of the Baidyanathpur police station in Odisha’s Berhampur on Saturday night.
The arrested police constable, Krushna Nayak, was posted on traffic duty. He was allegedly involved in printing of fake Red Cross donation books with receipts worth ₹200 and ₹500. The arrested constable had used a printing press at Aska in Ganjam district for printing of forged receipt books.
Ganjam district administration has provided receipt books of the Red Cross Society to police personnel and administrative officials for collection of fines from violators of lockdown norms. Ganjam district collector is the president of the district Red Cross Society, while the secretary of Berhampur Development Authority (BeDA) is its secretary.
Illegal printing
All police stations of the district have received these receipt books of the district Red Cross Society for collection of fines. It was alleged that the arrested constable had illegally taken away receipt book from a police station to hand it over to the press at Aska for printing of similar looking forged receipt books.
In the recent past, people had started complaining that fines were being collected unnecessarily in the name of lockdown violation through fake receipt books. Secretary of BeDA had registered a complaint at the Baidyanathpur police station regarding it. Investigation led to the arrest of the police constable.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath