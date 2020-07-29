Policeman stabs man’s forehead with bike key

A policeman jabbed a key into the forehead of a man after an argument over not wearing a helmet, in Rudrapur area of Uttarakhand late on Monday evening.

DG (Law and Order) Ashok Kumar said three police personnel, including a sub-inspector, had been suspended.

Dipak, a resident of Rampura area, was going to a petrol pump on his motorcycle with his friend Prem Prakash around 8 p.m. when the police stopped them at Indira Chowk for not wearing a helmet. There was an argument between Deepak and the policemen, one of whom pulled out the motorcycle key and jabbed its tapering end into Deepak’s forehead.

As the news reached Rampura, a crowd gathered at the spot and began a protest. The mob was pacified by senior police officials and local MLA Rajkumar Thakral.