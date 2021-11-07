Policeman shot dead in Srinagar

Suspected militants shot dead a policeman outside his house in Srinagar on Sunday evening.
A city official said that police constable Touseef Ahmad, 29, was fired in the head from a close range at S.D. Colony in Batamaloo in the evening.
