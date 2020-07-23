Other States

Policeman shot dead in Kulgam

Peerzada Ashiq Srinagar 23 July 2020 04:37 IST
Updated: 23 July 2020 00:07 IST

Security forces have launched a manhunt to nab the attackers.

Unidentified gunmen shot dead a policeman in south Kashmir's Kulgam on Wednesday evening.

A police official said the incident took place in Kulgam's Furrah area in Mir Bazar Kulgam, where the gunmen appeared and opened fire at the policeman from a close range.

The victim policeman was identified as Abdul Rashid Dar, 58.

"He was shifted to a hospital in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries," another official said.

A police officer said security forces launched a manhunt to nab the attackers immediately after the incident.

